Doheny Asset Management CA Invests $8.10 Million in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Doheny Asset Management CA acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 81,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,095,000. Enphase Energy comprises about 6.3% of Doheny Asset Management CA’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,068,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,364,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $180,314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 48.6% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 88,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,658,000 after buying an additional 29,013 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 364.6% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 108,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,147,000 after buying an additional 85,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 279.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after buying an additional 17,861 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ENPH stock opened at $103.04 on Tuesday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.49 and a 12-month high of $141.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.67, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.16.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). Enphase Energy had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The company had revenue of $303.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ENPH. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up previously from $111.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.89.

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.27, for a total value of $616,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,306,133.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

