Doheny Asset Management CA Trims Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Doheny Asset Management CA trimmed its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,570 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 9,883 shares during the quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its position in Halliburton by 274.9% during the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Halliburton from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Halliburton from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Halliburton from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Halliburton from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.88.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $28.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.89. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $28.43 and a 1 year high of $43.85.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 273,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,066,119. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

