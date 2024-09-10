Dollarama (DOL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, September 11th. Analysts expect Dollarama to post earnings of C$0.97 per share for the quarter.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.75 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.41 billion. Dollarama had a return on equity of 324.09% and a net margin of 17.50%.

Dollarama Stock Performance

DOL opened at C$128.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$130.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$120.51. Dollarama has a 1 year low of C$87.55 and a 1 year high of C$137.72. The stock has a market cap of C$36.39 billion, a PE ratio of 34.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,073.06.

Dollarama Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Dollarama

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a $0.092 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.00%.

In other news, Director Paul Roche sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$122.07, for a total transaction of C$140,627.52. In other news, Director Paul Roche sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$122.07, for a total transaction of C$140,627.52. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 39,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$123.51, for a total value of C$4,853,821.17. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,465 shares of company stock worth $8,220,415. Insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on DOL shares. CIBC upped their price target on Dollarama from C$115.00 to C$128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Dollarama from C$133.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Dollarama from C$138.00 to C$144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Desjardins upped their price target on Dollarama from C$133.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Dollarama from C$110.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollarama has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$130.90.

About Dollarama

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

