Dora Factory (new) Price Hits $0.0469 on Exchanges (DORA)

Dora Factory (new) (DORA) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One Dora Factory (new) token can currently be bought for $0.0469 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dora Factory (new) has a market capitalization of $25.18 million and $1.51 million worth of Dora Factory (new) was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dora Factory (new) has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dora Factory (new) Token Profile

Dora Factory (new)’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 537,277,116 tokens. Dora Factory (new)’s official website is dorafactory.org. Dora Factory (new)’s official Twitter account is @dorafactory. Dora Factory (new)’s official message board is dorafactory.medium.com.

Dora Factory (new) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory (DORA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Dora Factory has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 537,277,116 in circulation. The last known price of Dora Factory is 0.0483988 USD and is up 0.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $1,482,703.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dorafactory.org/.”

