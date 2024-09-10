Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Acquires 15,902 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 38.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,902 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,371,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404,544 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 200.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,545,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,066 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 57.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,419,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,659 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.1% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,243,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,725,000 after buying an additional 1,593,875 shares during the period. Finally, Midland Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,134,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $89.25 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $65.53 and a 52-week high of $97.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.83. The firm has a market cap of $46.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.