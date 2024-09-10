Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Grows Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,004 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,440,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,191,386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,116,234 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,695,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $429,181,000 after buying an additional 2,186,324 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 764.7% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,935,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $151,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,236 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 134.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,911,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,853,000 after buying an additional 1,097,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,778,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $80.62 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.41. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.68 and a twelve month high of $83.28.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

