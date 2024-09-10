Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $12.92 Million Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $12,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VGT. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

VGT opened at $540.26 on Tuesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $397.76 and a 1-year high of $609.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $567.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $543.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.03 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.