Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $2.61 Million Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lessened its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,346 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Community Bank bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at $28,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $325.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $326.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $302.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.56, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.61. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $249.70 and a 52 week high of $346.85.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by ($0.04). Amgen had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 161.72%. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 128.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMGN shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $360.00 to $381.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Amgen from $332.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target (up from $375.00) on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Amgen from $310.00 to $303.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Amgen from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.28.

Read Our Latest Report on AMGN

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.