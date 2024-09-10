Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Purchases 118 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,108 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. M&G Plc purchased a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,682,000. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 24.4% during the first quarter. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd now owns 250,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $155,185,000 after acquiring an additional 49,000 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $9,513,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 25,351 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $12,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $675.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $289.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $659.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $635.27. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $344.73 and a one year high of $711.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current year.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Netflix from $655.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $659.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Netflix from $660.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Argus raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $685.29.

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $3,228,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,835,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $3,228,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,835,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.19, for a total transaction of $271,140.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,831 shares of company stock worth $102,721,884. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

