Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Purchases 3,900 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 66.7% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 197.0% during the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 352.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $109.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.74 and a 52 week high of $109.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.08.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

