Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Purchases 6,536 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,536 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,776,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,751,000 after purchasing an additional 861,704 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,565,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,642,000 after buying an additional 25,641 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,314,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,190,000 after buying an additional 351,478 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,558,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,767,000 after buying an additional 14,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,195,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,746,000 after acquiring an additional 25,246 shares during the period.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 1.0 %
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $193.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $188.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.40. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $147.23 and a twelve month high of $196.36. The company has a market capitalization of $34.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
