Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Sells 1,739 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,739 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $4,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,036,000. Choreo LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,133.5% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 44,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,495,000 after acquiring an additional 41,111 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.5% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 100,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.4% in the second quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management now owns 28,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. 11.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.17.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:NVO opened at $131.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $592.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.49, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.42. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $86.96 and a 52 week high of $148.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.52 and a 200 day moving average of $132.68.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.06). Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.86% and a return on equity of 87.43%. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.91 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.5126 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 24.83%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.