Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Trims Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC reduced its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 235.3% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 237,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,316,000 after buying an additional 166,557 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth $121,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 62,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,805,000 after acquiring an additional 10,467 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,607,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,510,517,000 after purchasing an additional 980,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC now owns 26,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William R. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $128.61 per share, for a total transaction of $643,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,627.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE UPS opened at $128.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.12 and a 12 month high of $163.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $131.45 and its 200 day moving average is $140.43. The stock has a market cap of $110.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.99.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 5.87%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. Research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded United Parcel Service to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.20.

Get Our Latest Analysis on United Parcel Service

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.