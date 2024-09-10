Drone Delivery Canada (CVE:FLT) Upgraded by Ventum Cap Mkts to Strong-Buy

Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Drone Delivery Canada (CVE:FLT – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.
Drone Delivery Canada Trading Up 12.5 %
CVE:FLT opened at C$0.18 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.18 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.90, a quick ratio of 9.02 and a current ratio of 0.59. Drone Delivery Canada has a 52 week low of C$0.10 and a 52 week high of C$0.40. The firm has a market cap of C$40.36 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.94.
Drone Delivery Canada Company Profile
