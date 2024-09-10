Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) CEO Acquires $19,160.00 in Stock

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF – Get Free Report) CEO Luke E. Sims purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.58 per share, with a total value of $19,160.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,271 shares in the company, valued at $2,656,256.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Eagle Capital Growth Fund Price Performance

GRF stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.00. 3,442 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,467. Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.93 and a 52-week high of $10.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eagle Capital Growth Fund stock. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Capital Growth Fund were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Eagle Capital Growth Fund Company Profile

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sims Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It makes its investments in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index.

