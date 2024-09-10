Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Acquired by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 353.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,835 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $5,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in Eaton by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Stock Up 1.5 %

Eaton stock opened at $289.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $302.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $311.45. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $191.82 and a twelve month high of $345.19.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 21.45%. As a group, research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 44.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ETN. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Eaton from $375.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $357.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Eaton from $376.00 to $371.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eaton

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total value of $96,721.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,858,328. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Eaton news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 49,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total value of $14,762,020.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,451,287.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total value of $96,721.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,858,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,511 shares of company stock valued at $15,809,326. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.