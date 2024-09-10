Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Acquired by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 2,151.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 13,165 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $4,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in Eaton by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 76,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,479,000 after buying an additional 5,725 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,176,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,001,000. Prospector Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 71,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,172,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at $813,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Dorothy C. Thompson acquired 2,205 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $300.30 per share, for a total transaction of $662,161.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,161.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Dorothy C. Thompson acquired 2,205 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $300.30 per share, with a total value of $662,161.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,161.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karenann K. Terrell purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $298.97 per share, with a total value of $149,485.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,485. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,511 shares of company stock valued at $15,809,326. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of ETN traded up $0.45 on Tuesday, reaching $289.83. The stock had a trading volume of 79,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,158,010. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.01. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $191.82 and a twelve month high of $345.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $302.03 and a 200 day moving average of $311.45.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 21.45%. Sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 44.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ETN shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Eaton from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Eaton from $376.00 to $371.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Eaton in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $318.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.18.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

