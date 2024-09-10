Eigenpie mstETH (MSTETH) 1-Day Volume Tops $3,624.60

Eigenpie mstETH (MSTETH) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 10th. One Eigenpie mstETH token can now be bought for approximately $2,385.66 or 0.04184058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Eigenpie mstETH has a total market capitalization of $532.32 million and $3,624.60 worth of Eigenpie mstETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Eigenpie mstETH has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Eigenpie mstETH alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000117 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $154.07 or 0.00267436 BTC.

Eigenpie mstETH Profile

Eigenpie mstETH’s total supply is 223,134 tokens. The official website for Eigenpie mstETH is www.eigenlayer.magpiexyz.io/restake. Eigenpie mstETH’s official Twitter account is @eigenpiexyz_io.

Eigenpie mstETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Eigenpie mstETH (MSTETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Eigenpie mstETH has a current supply of 223,133.56682946. The last known price of Eigenpie mstETH is 2,387.2123094 USD and is up 2.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $2,393.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.eigenlayer.magpiexyz.io/restake.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eigenpie mstETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eigenpie mstETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Eigenpie mstETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Eigenpie mstETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eigenpie mstETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.