Electroneum Tops One Day Volume of $717,438.23 (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $31.59 million and $717,438.23 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Electroneum alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000770 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

ETN uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,978,866,305 coins. Electroneum’s official message board is medium.com/@etn-network. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a Layer 1 EVM-compatible blockchain known for its swift transaction speed of 5 seconds with instant finality, low smart contract fees, and high energy efficiency, using the Istanbul Byzantine Fault Tolerance (IBFT) consensus. It powers AnyTask.com, aiding freelancers globally by enabling payments in ETN, which is especially beneficial for the 1.4 billion people without bank accounts. Created in 2017 by Richard Ells, ETN has expanded its use to over 4 million users and supports various charitable and educational projects through its validator program.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.