Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMJ Financial Wealth Management acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,593,000. Finally, Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. now owns 73,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,786,000 after purchasing an additional 18,799 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $961.76.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 15,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $882.47, for a total transaction of $13,256,464.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,778,788 shares in the company, valued at $86,286,847,046.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 661,900 shares of company stock valued at $604,721,602. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $908.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $863.36 billion, a PE ratio of 133.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $516.57 and a 12-month high of $972.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $895.85 and a 200 day moving average of $829.55.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.58%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

