Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lessened its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,353 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for 2.1% of Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $30,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth $32,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total transaction of $197,362,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,943,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,109,731,514.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 661,900 shares of company stock valued at $604,721,602. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Argus raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $961.76.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $908.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $895.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $829.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $863.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $516.57 and a 12-month high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 76.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Further Reading

