Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lessened its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,353 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for 2.1% of Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $30,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth $32,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total transaction of $197,362,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,943,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,109,731,514.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 661,900 shares of company stock valued at $604,721,602. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Stock Report on LLY
Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance
Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $908.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $895.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $829.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $863.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $516.57 and a 12-month high of $972.53.
Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 76.58%.
Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Eli Lilly and Company
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- How the Fed’s Rate Cuts Could Boost Bonds, Silver, and Small Caps
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Invest While You Can: Pullbacks on These 3 Stocks Won’t Last Long
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Top 3 Small-Cap Stocks Insiders Are Buying Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.