Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Invesco LLC

Invesco LLC trimmed its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for approximately 2.0% of Invesco LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Invesco LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $4,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth about $5,992,890,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $932,797,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,745,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,592,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,810 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 20.2% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,848,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,994,280,000 after purchasing an additional 648,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,636,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,868,559,000 after purchasing an additional 497,079 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 194,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $885.91, for a total value of $172,732,959.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,583,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,450,473,117.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 661,900 shares of company stock valued at $604,721,602. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on LLY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $725.00 to $1,025.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $961.76.

View Our Latest Analysis on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $908.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $863.36 billion, a PE ratio of 133.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.42. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $516.57 and a 1-year high of $972.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $895.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $829.55.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. On average, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.51 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 76.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.