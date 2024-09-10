Ellerson Group Inc. ADV Has $1.84 Million Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Ellerson Group Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. L3Harris Technologies accounts for 1.4% of Ellerson Group Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Ellerson Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Optas LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.3% during the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.8% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.0% during the second quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 8,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $229.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $230.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.81. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.25 and a 12-month high of $245.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.32%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 2,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.68, for a total transaction of $707,199.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,316 shares in the company, valued at $3,861,670.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Sean J. Stackley sold 3,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.73, for a total transaction of $726,912.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,186 shares in the company, valued at $3,074,531.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ross Niebergall sold 2,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.68, for a total transaction of $707,199.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,861,670.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,110 shares of company stock valued at $8,319,939. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LHX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $262.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.08.

Get Our Latest Report on LHX

L3Harris Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.