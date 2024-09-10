Ellerson Group Inc. ADV Has $205,000 Stock Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Ellerson Group Inc. ADV lowered its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Ellerson Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group during the first quarter worth about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 44.8% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CBRE Group news, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $219,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,501.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Christopher T. Jenny sold 10,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $1,214,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,244 shares in the company, valued at $5,739,328. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $219,740.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,501.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,232 shares of company stock valued at $3,058,787 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CBRE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on CBRE Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded CBRE Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on CBRE Group from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded CBRE Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.29.

CBRE Group Price Performance

NYSE:CBRE opened at $115.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.59. The company has a market cap of $35.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.91 and a beta of 1.40. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.63 and a 52-week high of $118.39.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 2.79%. CBRE Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Stories

