Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 9th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th.

Ellington Credit has raised its dividend payment by an average of 39.3% per year over the last three years. Ellington Credit has a dividend payout ratio of 82.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Ellington Credit to earn $1.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.3%.

Get Ellington Credit alerts:

Ellington Credit Trading Up 0.8 %

Ellington Credit stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.92. The stock had a trading volume of 314,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,232. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.83. The company has a market capitalization of $175.16 million, a PE ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 1.87. Ellington Credit has a 52-week low of $5.09 and a 52-week high of $7.26.

Ellington Credit Company Profile

Ellington Credit ( NYSE:EARN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ellington Credit will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Ellington Credit Company, a real estate investment trust, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS, such as non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.