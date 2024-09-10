Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Stake Boosted by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 10,665 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EMR. Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.1% in the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 6,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 4,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.7% in the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.8% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $99.58 on Tuesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $83.10 and a twelve month high of $119.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $57.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.75.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 11.24%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EMR. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.06.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

