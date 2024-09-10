Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating and a $105.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

EMR has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Emerson Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Emerson Electric from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $124.06.

Shares of EMR opened at $99.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $57.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.30. Emerson Electric has a 52 week low of $83.10 and a 52 week high of $119.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.52 and a 200-day moving average of $109.75.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EMR. American National Bank & Trust Co. VA purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $1,011,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 48,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,703,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after purchasing an additional 7,358 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,054,000 after buying an additional 11,413 shares during the period. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

