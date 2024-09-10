Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Holdings Raised by Malaga Cove Capital LLC

Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its stake in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Free Report) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Endava worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Endava by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Endava during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Endava in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Endava by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wallace Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endava in the first quarter worth $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DAVA opened at $30.31 on Tuesday. Endava plc has a 1 year low of $24.51 and a 1 year high of $81.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68 and a beta of 1.22.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Endava in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.10 price objective for the company. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Endava from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Endava from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Endava from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Endava from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Endava currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.01.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

