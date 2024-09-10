Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC cut its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,577 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $6,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Entegris during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Insider Activity at Entegris

In related news, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 15,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,431,265. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 27,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $3,803,197.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,995,252.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,431,265. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,044 shares of company stock valued at $8,078,198 over the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Entegris Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $105.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.53 and its 200-day moving average is $129.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.58. Entegris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.13 and a 52-week high of $147.57.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Entegris had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $812.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENTG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho upgraded Entegris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Entegris presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.80.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

