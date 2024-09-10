EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Bought by Insight Inv LLC

Insight Inv LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,310 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the quarter. Insight Inv LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,840 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,162 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,805 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $6,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.95.

EOG Resources Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE EOG opened at $120.50 on Tuesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.94 and a 52 week high of $139.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.18. The firm has a market cap of $68.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.28.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 30.33%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 28.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $505,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,434,135.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $1,429,291.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,615,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $505,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,434,135.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,751,612. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.