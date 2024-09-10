EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp decreased its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 25,339 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $11,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $1,429,291.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,615,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $1,429,291.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,615,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $816,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,648,035.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,751,612 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG opened at $120.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $68.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.18. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.94 and a 12-month high of $139.67.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EOG shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.95.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

