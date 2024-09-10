EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,202 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Capital World Investors grew its position in EOG Resources by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,420,916 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,074,660,000 after acquiring an additional 9,455,621 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in EOG Resources by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,948,119 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $598,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,727 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in EOG Resources by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,564,463 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,478,401,000 after acquiring an additional 766,056 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in EOG Resources by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,889,715 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,693,261,000 after acquiring an additional 373,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in EOG Resources by 237.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 487,920 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $61,741,000 after acquiring an additional 343,527 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $120.50 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.18. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.94 and a 1-year high of $139.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 30.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $1,429,291.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,250 shares in the company, valued at $9,615,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $505,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,058 shares in the company, valued at $4,434,135.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $1,429,291.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,250 shares in the company, valued at $9,615,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,537 shares of company stock worth $2,751,612. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EOG shares. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Friday, June 14th. KeyCorp began coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.95.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

