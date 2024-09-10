Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Price Target Increased to C$11.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 39.59% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on EQX. Haywood Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$12.75 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, August 9th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$8.75 to C$9.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.75 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Equinox Gold from C$7.75 to C$8.50 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$9.77.
Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.
