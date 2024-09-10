Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Shares Sold by Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,431 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Equitable were worth $2,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,012,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,815,000 after purchasing an additional 446,752 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 3.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 18,804,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,766,000 after acquiring an additional 637,916 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable in the fourth quarter valued at $606,630,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 1,161.7% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,849,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,692,000 after acquiring an additional 7,227,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Equitable by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,232,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,553,000 after purchasing an additional 18,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on EQH. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Equitable from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Equitable from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group downgraded Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Equitable from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Equitable in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.64.

Equitable Price Performance

Equitable stock opened at $39.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.42. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.65 and a 52-week high of $44.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.01 and a 200-day moving average of $39.14.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.03. Equitable had a return on equity of 87.49% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Equitable’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $1,266,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 678,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,635,021. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $1,266,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 678,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,635,021. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 9,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $429,564.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,806,775.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,938 shares of company stock valued at $2,090,536 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report).

