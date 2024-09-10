Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for September 10th (AOT, ASOMF, BNGO, CCEP, COST, DDD, DTEGY, FFNW, JKS, LRLCY)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, September 10th:

Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. The firm currently has C$0.15 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$1.00.

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMF) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO)

was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP) was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. BNP Paribas currently has $81.00 price target on the stock.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) was downgraded by analysts at Redburn Atlantic from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $890.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $860.00.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an underperform rating.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Barclays PLC currently has $44.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $56.00.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $53.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $69.00.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYF) was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

