Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for September 10th (AOT, ASOMF, BNGO, CCEP, COST, DDD, DTEGY, FFNW, JKS, LRLCY)

Posted by on Sep 10th, 2024

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, September 10th:

Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. The firm currently has C$0.15 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$1.00.

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMF) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP) was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. BNP Paribas currently has $81.00 price target on the stock.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) was downgraded by analysts at Redburn Atlantic from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $890.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $860.00.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an underperform rating.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Barclays PLC currently has $44.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $56.00.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $53.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $69.00.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYF) was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

