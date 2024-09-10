Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for September 10th (AAPL, ADNT, ALV, AMSC, ANRO, APTV, ASC, AVBP, AVO, AXL)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, September 10th:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $260.00 target price on the stock.

Get Apple Inc alerts:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Maxim Group. They currently have a $203.00 target price on the stock.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $261.00 price target on the stock.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They currently have a $273.00 price target on the stock.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $225.00 price target on the stock.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a $265.00 price target on the stock.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. The firm currently has a $250.00 target price on the stock.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They currently have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They currently have a $116.00 price target on the stock.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Craig Hallum. The firm currently has a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a $74.00 target price on the stock.

ASOS (LON:ASC) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They currently have a $39.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $35.00.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Lake Street Capital. The firm currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $72.00 price target on the stock.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. DA Davidson currently has a $26.50 price target on the stock.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $410.00 price target on the stock.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. They currently have a $59.00 price target on the stock.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at William Blair.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Stephens. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Centamin (LON:CEY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on the stock.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $400.00 price target on the stock.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at DA Davidson. The firm currently has a $55.00 target price on the stock.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $58.00 price target on the stock.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has a $17.00 price target on the stock.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $96.00 target price on the stock.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $62.00 price target on the stock.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $170.00 target price on the stock.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at DA Davidson. DA Davidson currently has a $250.00 price target on the stock.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $600.00 price target on the stock.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a $11.00 target price on the stock.

WizzFinancial (LON:FIN) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $85.00 target price on the stock.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They currently have a $53.00 price target on the stock.

Greggs (LON:GRG) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Hill & Smith (LON:HILS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $395.00 price target on the stock.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $51.00 price target on the stock.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. The firm currently has a $3.25 target price on the stock.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $205.00 target price on the stock.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They currently have a $1.00 price target on the stock.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They currently have a $132.00 price target on the stock.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Lake Street Capital. Lake Street Capital currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Lords Group Trading (LON:LORD) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 90 ($1.18) target price on the stock.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $132.00 price target on the stock.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. The firm currently has a $45.00 price target on the stock.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Loop Capital. They currently have a $342.00 price target on the stock.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $406.00 price target on the stock.

Mpac Group (LON:MPAC) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at DA Davidson. DA Davidson currently has a $18.00 price target on the stock.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $49.00 target price on the stock.

Nexteq (LON:NXQ) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 200 ($2.62) target price on the stock.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. The firm currently has a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Pharos Energy (LON:PHAR) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $120.00 price target on the stock.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. DA Davidson currently has a $65.00 target price on the stock.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $68.00 price target on the stock.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a $1.50 price target on the stock.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They currently have a $43.00 target price on the stock.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $17.00 target price on the stock.

RH (NYSE:RH) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. The firm currently has a $290.00 target price on the stock.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They currently have a $85.00 target price on the stock.

SES AI (NYSE:SES) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a $1.50 price target on the stock.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $80.00 price target on the stock.

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $20.00.

SigmaRoc (LON:SRC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 95 ($1.24) target price on the stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $65.50 target price on the stock.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $380.00 price target on the stock.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $13.00 target price on the stock.

The Property Franchise Group (LON:TPFG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 589 ($7.70) price target on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a $295.00 price target on the stock.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $591.00 price target on the stock.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a $124.00 target price on the stock.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $80.00 price target on the stock.

Wickes Group (LON:WIX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on the stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at DA Davidson. The firm currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They currently have a $10.50 price target on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.