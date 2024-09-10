Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for September 10th (AAPL, ADNT, ALV, AMSC, ANRO, APTV, ASC, AVBP, AVO, AXL)

Posted by on Sep 10th, 2024

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, September 10th:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $260.00 target price on the stock.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Maxim Group. They currently have a $203.00 target price on the stock.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $261.00 price target on the stock.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They currently have a $273.00 price target on the stock.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $225.00 price target on the stock.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a $265.00 price target on the stock.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. The firm currently has a $250.00 target price on the stock.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They currently have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They currently have a $116.00 price target on the stock.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Craig Hallum. The firm currently has a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a $74.00 target price on the stock.

ASOS (LON:ASC) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They currently have a $39.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $35.00.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Lake Street Capital. The firm currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $72.00 price target on the stock.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. DA Davidson currently has a $26.50 price target on the stock.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $410.00 price target on the stock.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. They currently have a $59.00 price target on the stock.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at William Blair.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Stephens. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Centamin (LON:CEY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on the stock.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $400.00 price target on the stock.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at DA Davidson. The firm currently has a $55.00 target price on the stock.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $58.00 price target on the stock.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has a $17.00 price target on the stock.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $96.00 target price on the stock.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $62.00 price target on the stock.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $170.00 target price on the stock.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at DA Davidson. DA Davidson currently has a $250.00 price target on the stock.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $600.00 price target on the stock.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a $11.00 target price on the stock.

WizzFinancial (LON:FIN) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $85.00 target price on the stock.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They currently have a $53.00 price target on the stock.

Greggs (LON:GRG) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Hill & Smith (LON:HILS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $395.00 price target on the stock.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $51.00 price target on the stock.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. The firm currently has a $3.25 target price on the stock.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $205.00 target price on the stock.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They currently have a $1.00 price target on the stock.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They currently have a $132.00 price target on the stock.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Lake Street Capital. Lake Street Capital currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Lords Group Trading (LON:LORD) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 90 ($1.18) target price on the stock.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $132.00 price target on the stock.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. The firm currently has a $45.00 price target on the stock.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Loop Capital. They currently have a $342.00 price target on the stock.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $406.00 price target on the stock.

Mpac Group (LON:MPAC) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at DA Davidson. DA Davidson currently has a $18.00 price target on the stock.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $49.00 target price on the stock.

Nexteq (LON:NXQ) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 200 ($2.62) target price on the stock.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. The firm currently has a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Pharos Energy (LON:PHAR) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $120.00 price target on the stock.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. DA Davidson currently has a $65.00 target price on the stock.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $68.00 price target on the stock.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a $1.50 price target on the stock.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They currently have a $43.00 target price on the stock.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $17.00 target price on the stock.

RH (NYSE:RH) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. The firm currently has a $290.00 target price on the stock.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They currently have a $85.00 target price on the stock.

SES AI (NYSE:SES) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a $1.50 price target on the stock.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $80.00 price target on the stock.

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $20.00.

SigmaRoc (LON:SRC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 95 ($1.24) target price on the stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $65.50 target price on the stock.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $380.00 price target on the stock.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $13.00 target price on the stock.

The Property Franchise Group (LON:TPFG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 589 ($7.70) price target on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a $295.00 price target on the stock.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $591.00 price target on the stock.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a $124.00 target price on the stock.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $80.00 price target on the stock.

Wickes Group (LON:WIX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on the stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at DA Davidson. The firm currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They currently have a $10.50 price target on the stock.

