Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) Shares Gap Down to $39.15

Shares of Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.15, but opened at $38.23. Equity Bancshares shares last traded at $39.45, with a volume of 3,933 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on EQBK shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Equity Bancshares from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Equity Bancshares from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Equity Bancshares from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Get Equity Bancshares alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Equity Bancshares

Equity Bancshares Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.01. The stock has a market cap of $592.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.65 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $55.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.56 million. Equity Bancshares had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 12.43%. As a group, research analysts predict that Equity Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equity Bancshares news, Director Gregory L. Gaeddert sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $245,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,167 shares in the company, valued at $703,675.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gregory L. Gaeddert sold 6,000 shares of Equity Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $245,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,675.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brad S. Elliott sold 24,801 shares of Equity Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $1,007,912.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,161,674.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equity Bancshares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQBK. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $42,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Equity Bancshares by 97.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,541 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Equity Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $271,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $322,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $322,000. 71.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment and aircraft financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.