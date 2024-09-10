Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Stock Position Increased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 569.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 494,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 421,062 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $32,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $455,623,000. PGGM Investments raised its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4,586.1% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,843,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804,156 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 122.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,728,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,692 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,511,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,357,000 after acquiring an additional 536,864 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4,590.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 459,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,614,000 after purchasing an additional 450,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Patrick Waite sold 20,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.23, for a total value of $1,462,188.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 221,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,575,398.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:ELS opened at $74.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.79. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.82 and a 1-year high of $74.61.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.23). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The firm had revenue of $380.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.4775 dividend. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This is a boost from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ELS. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equity LifeStyle Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.88.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

