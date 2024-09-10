Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft now has a $83.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $62.00. Equity Residential traded as high as $76.81 and last traded at $76.64, with a volume of 688402 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.10.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EQR. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Equity Residential from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $69.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Equity Residential from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.09.

In other news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 6,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $439,141.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,910.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQR. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Equity Residential by 36.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 569,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,962,000 after purchasing an additional 152,736 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 165,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,131,000 after purchasing an additional 20,010 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Equity Residential by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 551,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,482,000 after acquiring an additional 27,171 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 200.9% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after acquiring an additional 51,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,267,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,279,095,000 after purchasing an additional 381,236 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Residential Stock Up 2.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $29.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.65.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.49). Equity Residential had a net margin of 32.83% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 112.03%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

