Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Stock Position Trimmed by Provident Investment Management Inc.

Provident Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Essex Property Trust makes up 0.3% of Provident Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Provident Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $3,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $675,183,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,072,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $761,760,000 after buying an additional 730,141 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 997,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,269,000 after purchasing an additional 462,828 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,832,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $448,701,000 after purchasing an additional 147,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 553,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,348,000 after purchasing an additional 140,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

ESS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $268.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $318.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $244.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $282.37.

NYSE:ESS opened at $300.05 on Tuesday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $203.85 and a 12 month high of $307.75. The firm has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $285.49 and its 200-day moving average is $263.85.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($2.40). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 30.31%. The company had revenue of $442.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.77 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 15.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.80%.

In other news, Director Keith R. Guericke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.57, for a total value of $2,745,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,425,519.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Angela L. Kleiman sold 3,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.27, for a total transaction of $1,051,860.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,641,895.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Keith R. Guericke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.57, for a total transaction of $2,745,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,425,519.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,233 shares of company stock worth $4,533,461. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

