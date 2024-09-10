ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN (NYSEARCA:PFFL) Increases Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN (NYSEARCA:PFFL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0957 per share on Monday, September 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This is a boost from ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN’s previous dividend of $0.05.
ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN Stock Performance
PFFL traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $10.34. The company had a trading volume of 5,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,496. ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN has a 52-week low of $7.86 and a 52-week high of $10.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.84.
About ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN
