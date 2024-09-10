Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Has $18.41 Million Stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,503 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,553 shares during the period. Fortive makes up about 2.7% of Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Fortive worth $18,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FTV. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Raymond James raised shares of Fortive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.23.

Fortive Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $72.31 on Tuesday. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $63.05 and a 12 month high of $87.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.82. The firm has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.11.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. Fortive had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.65%.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

