Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Has $479,000 Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 40.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,392 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $4,311,070,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $513,016,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,765,587 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,117,016,000 after purchasing an additional 992,444 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,437,805 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,853,143,000 after purchasing an additional 971,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $301,364,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD opened at $365.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.15. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $396.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $357.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $353.93. The firm has a market cap of $363.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HD. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Daiwa America raised shares of Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $396.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.79.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

