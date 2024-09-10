Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Purchases 268,262 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 32.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,083,539 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 268,262 shares during the quarter. Walgreens Boots Alliance makes up about 1.9% of Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $13,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WBA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at $333,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at $297,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 280,545 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,325,000 after buying an additional 78,523 shares during the period. Finally, Applied Finance Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 708,552 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $18,500,000 after buying an additional 161,262 shares during the period. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of WBA stock opened at $8.92 on Tuesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.46 and a 1-year high of $27.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.70 and its 200 day moving average is $15.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $36.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.94 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on WBA. Bank of America decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $11.00 to $7.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.19.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.