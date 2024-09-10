Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Sells 196 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,161,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,599,462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615,287 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,128,876,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,083,439,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16,180.5% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,130,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117,383 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1,086.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,365,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,143 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

IVV stock opened at $551.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $475.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $552.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $533.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $411.02 and a 1 year high of $568.24.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

