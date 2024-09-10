FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Cuts Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH trimmed its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,101 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 712.1% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $104.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.01 and its 200 day moving average is $116.63. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $133.90.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZBH. UBS Group dropped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Argus raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

