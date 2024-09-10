FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Has $2.29 Million Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,033 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 2,232 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 22.1% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,990 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.5% during the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of COP stock opened at $105.60 on Tuesday. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $102.27 and a 52-week high of $135.18. The stock has a market cap of $122.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.03 and its 200-day moving average is $116.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.33.

ConocoPhillips Cuts Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $6,000,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 455,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,288,321.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, June 14th. Susquehanna cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $147.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.24.

View Our Latest Report on COP

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Read More

