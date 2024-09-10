FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Has $403,000 Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH decreased its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in General Electric were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GE. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on GE shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on General Electric from $201.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on General Electric in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $201.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on General Electric from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on General Electric from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.14.

General Electric Trading Up 2.6 %

GE stock opened at $165.35 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $165.91 and a 200-day moving average of $163.48. The company has a market cap of $180.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.21, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. General Electric has a twelve month low of $84.42 and a twelve month high of $177.20.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.72%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

