FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Has $511,000 Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 82.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Eaton were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Eaton by 12.2% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 84,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,552,000 after buying an additional 9,194 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden acquired a new position in Eaton during the second quarter valued at $3,731,000. Choreo LLC raised its position in Eaton by 353.5% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 17,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,547,000 after buying an additional 13,835 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Eaton by 0.6% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Eaton by 5.2% during the second quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other news, Director Karenann K. Terrell acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $298.97 per share, for a total transaction of $149,485.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,485. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Michael Yelton sold 3,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.12, for a total value of $950,584.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,186,411.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karenann K. Terrell purchased 500 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $298.97 per share, for a total transaction of $149,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $149,485. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,511 shares of company stock worth $15,809,326. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Trading Up 1.5 %

ETN stock opened at $289.38 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $302.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $311.45. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $191.82 and a fifty-two week high of $345.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.12. Eaton had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. Analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 44.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ETN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Eaton from $318.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Eaton from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Eaton in a research note on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research raised Eaton from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Eaton from $376.00 to $371.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $335.18.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

