FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Sells 489 Shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lowered its stake in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in AB Ultra Short Income ETF were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOS Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 41.7% in the second quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 364,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,420,000 after acquiring an additional 107,379 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 336,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,011,000 after acquiring an additional 8,978 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,709,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 18.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 276,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,981,000 after acquiring an additional 43,833 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 139,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,022,000 after acquiring an additional 5,972 shares during the period.

AB Ultra Short Income ETF Price Performance

YEAR opened at $50.73 on Tuesday. AB Ultra Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.90 and a 1-year high of $50.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.59 and a 200-day moving average of $50.47.

About AB Ultra Short Income ETF

The Ab Ultra Short Income ETF (YEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to government and corporate ultra-short-term bonds from the United States. The fund seeks to maintain a dollar-weighted average duration of less than one year.

